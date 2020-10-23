How to Achieve SOC Operational Efficiency for Azure Sentinel Hunting

I have a new Azure Sentinel series I’m working on that is specific to obtaining better efficiency for your security teams using our cloud-based SIEM/SOAR. I delivered the first one internally a couple weeks ago to rave reviews, titled: “Achieving SOC Operational Efficiency for Azure Sentinel Hunting“

As you know, Hunting is still very much a manual operation and probably always will be. It’s a preparedness exercise that is critical to identifying and exposing new threats. It’s designed to answer the fundamental questions:

Does it exist?

Where does it exist?

Why does it exist?

And, then of course, the final question to complete the exercise is: “How to do we react?”

Azure Sentinel contains some unique capabilities for this Hunting operation to ensure that your security team can do more with less time and build better efficiency even around this manual effort.

I hope you’ll join me as I deliver this session publicly for the Autumn Edition Evening MC2MC – Security Night on November 19, 2020. I’ll be joined by my colleagues Yuri Diogenes, Principal Program Manager and Heike Ritter, Senior Program Manager. This will be an awesome event!

Tickets are now available: https://www.mc2mc.be/events/autumn-edition-evening-mc2mc/

Authors Rod Trent