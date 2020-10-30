Recently, I let you know about an upcoming talk I’m giving about “How to Achieve SOC Operational Efficiency for Azure Sentinel Hunting.” Check that out if it interests you. There may still be tickets available. It happens on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

But, I now have another talk coming up even sooner. This one is Thursday, November, 12, 2020 from 11 am – 5 pm EST. I was sorta volunteered for it.

The title is “Modernize Security for Efficiency and Scale Using Azure Sentinel from Microsoft.”

So, it’s another take on efficiency for Azure Sentinel, but this one is a more overall view instead of just focused specifically on Hunting.

This one is managed and operated by Angelbeat. Jump out to the following link for more information and registration:

https://www.angelbeat.com/microsoft2021/

Authors Rod Trent