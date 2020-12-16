How to Use Azure Sentinel to Detect SolarWinds SUNBURST

The teams at Microsoft have been working over the past several days to put together some content for Azure Sentinel customers who may be affected by the recent SolarWinds ORION hack.
Here’s the current list of collateral.
Detections:
- SolarWinds TEARDROP memory-only dropper IOCs in Window’s defender Exploit Guard activity
- SolarWinds SUNBURST and SUPERNOVA backdoor file hash IOCs in DeviceFileEvents
- SolarWinds SUNBURST domain beacon IOCs in DeviceNetworkEvents
- Suspicious child processes of SolarWinds.Orion.Core.BusinessLayer.dll that may be evidence of the SUNBURST backdoor
Workbook:
