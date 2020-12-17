Beginning in 2021 Shared Reports is Your Only Save Option for Azure Sentinel Workbooks

Saw this today when I was adding a new Workbook to my Azure Sentinel environment for a customer demo and thought it worthy to pass along.

The ability to save workbooks as Private Workbooks is going away by early 2021. You will still be able to access your private workbooks but any edit or save can only be saved as a Shared Workbook.

Can only save as a Shared workbook

Details: https://github.com/microsoft/Application-Insights-Workbooks/blob/master/Documentation/DataSources/PrivateWorkbooksDeprecation.md

Authors Rod Trent