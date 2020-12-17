Incident Settings Tab in Analytics Rules Wizard Comes out of Preview in Azure Sentinel

Just a quick heads-up for those that have been waiting for this to happen.
The (Preview) tag for the Incident Settings tab in the Analytics Rules creation/modification wizard has released from public preview this week. I actually noticed it during a customer workshop session on Tuesday.
I’ll follow-up with some information about these configuration features later on and I’ll be modifying my workshops to include this information now that it’s official.
