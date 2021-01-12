Configuration Manager – Getting Lenovo Model Information

Using the Model name for devices can be useful when we need to download drivers and create WMI query for our Driver Packs in the Task Sequence. Most manufacturers populate the Model field with the relevant model of the device, but in the case of Lenovo they use a different model number system as such Lenovo puts their Model name information in ComputerSystem Product as seen in the screen below:

To get this information in Configuration Manager we need to enable that in Class information in our Hardware Inventory for Workstations.

Navigate to Administration – Client Settings and right click on the Client Settings for your workstation devices. in the Settings screen select Hardware Inventory and click on the Set Classes… button. Expand Computer System Products (Win32_ComputerSystemProduct) and ensure that you select the Version. This will automatically also select the Identity Number and Name. Click OK to save the changes.

Once client receive the new policy and a Hardware Inventory is completed the data will be available in the Configuration Manager Database. We can now create a query to view the correct model information.

Navigate to Monitoring – Queries and select Create Query

In the Create Query Wizard give the query a name and select a limiting collection that you would like to use and click on Edit Query Statement … and then click on Show Query language. We will use the query below:

select SMS_R_System.Name, SMS_G_System_COMPUTER_SYSTEM_PRODUCT.Version, SMS_G_System_COMPUTER_SYSTEM_PRODUCT.IdentifyingNumber, SMS_G_System_COMPUTER_SYSTEM_PRODUCT.Name from SMS_R_System inner join SMS_G_System_COMPUTER_SYSTEM_PRODUCT on SMS_G_System_COMPUTER_SYSTEM_PRODUCT.ResourceID = SMS_R_System.ResourceId

Click Ok and click through the wizard to complete the query creation.

We are now ready to run the query where you will be able to identify the Lenovo Model Version as seen below. The Computer System Product Name will be used in the Task Sequence WMI query to select the correct driver pack.

The WMI Query in the Task sequence looks as follow:

To identify the manufacturer

To identify the Lenovo Model

By ensuring the correct Driver Package is selected you will be able to ensure the correct drivers are installed.

Authors johguy