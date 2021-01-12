Setting up an Android Emulator for testing Intune features on Apple macOS

Overview

In September 2020 Vikash Sivanath wrote a blog on Setting up an Android Emulator for testing Intune features that focused on how to get it setup on a Windows platform. In this blog we will look at setting it up on Apple macOS.

Installation

Download the Android Studio software from Android’s developer site by clicking onthe Download Android Studio button:

https://developer.android.com/studio

Accept the terms and conditions to continue with the download

Once the download completes mount the image and and drag the Android Studio icon to the Applications icon to start the installation.

Create the Android Virtual Device

Once Android Studio is finished copying you can open Android Studio by clicking on the Launchpad and clicking on the Android Studio icon.

You will need to confirm that you would like to open Android Studio as it was downloaded from the internet and not installed from the Apple Store. You can do so by clicking Open

Once Android Studio is open you can click on the Configure dropdown and select AVD Manager

Click on + Create Virtual Device…

Select the Hardware for your virtual device:

Select Phone Ensure Play Store option is available Select desired screen size Select Next

Ensure the target Operating System selected includes Google Play.

TIP – If you intend to test Conditional Access and Compliance Settings feature based on an older operating system version then select Android 9.0 (Google Play), alternatively you can select the Android 10.0 (Google Play) operating system.

2. Select Download to begin download of image file

TIP – If you the Download option is not available it indicates that the particular System Image has already been downloaded and you can just select the image for use

The download will start

Once the download is complete select the System Image and click Next

Now you can configure your AVD by providing it a name and selecting the orientation etc.

Click Finish to finalise the creation of your Android Virtual Device

Configure AVD internet connection

Configure the AVD Proxy Settings

Click … Select Settings Select Proxy. Configure as required for your environment

Enabe Wifi for internet connectivity

Enable AndroidWifi for internet connection Disable Mobile Data if you have an onboard SIM on your host Windows 10 machine to avoid any additional charges

Install the Company Portal

Select Play Store

Search for Company Portal in Play Store Select Install

Sign in to Company Portal

Example of AVD with applications deployed

Authors johguy