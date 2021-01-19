How to Use the Advanced Commenting Editor for Azure Sentinel

Some may have noticed this week a few new capabilities have shown up in Azure Sentinel Incidents on the Comments tab.

It’s still early days for this enhanced functionality, but there’s enough here now to get a good head-start on developing some team policies around better commenting.

The following, shows the current interface of the enhanced commenting system. You can click the image to get a larger view.

New commenting capabilities

Additionally – and this is actually one of the more requested features of the commenting system – the new commenting system provides comment editing and deletion capabilities.

Editing and deleting comments

