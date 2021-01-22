AMA for Azure Sentinel on the Microsoft Security Insights Podcast and Twitch Stream

I noted yesterday that I have a webinar coming up that you can sign-up to participate in. See: Upcoming Webinar: A Day in the Life of an Azure Sentinel Analyst. This webinar is on February 12, 2021 and 1:00pm-2:30pm CST – so mark your calendars.

But, for those that want an even more interactive opportunity, I’ll be taking any and all questions about Azure Sentinel on an upcoming Podcast/Twitch Stream.

Next Wednesday evening (the 27th), at 6pm EST, I’ll be joining the hosts of the Microsoft Security Insights podcast and Twitch stream to take LIVE #AzureSentinel questions.

Podcast: http://www.microsoftsecurityinsights.com/

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/microsoftsecurityinsights

I really don’t know I’m thinking here – suggesting I’ll answer any and all questions – but it should be a lot of fun anyway. Invite your family, friends, customers, and colleagues.

=========================

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

Authors Rod Trent