New Microsoft Security Operations Analyst Associate Certification with Azure Sentinel and Defender

If you’ve taken the exam for the Microsoft Azure Security Engineer certification, you may have gotten a bit excited in mid-2020 when it was announced Azure Sentinel and Azure Security Center content would be added. I was (does that make me weird?).

But, after that announcement, I was a bit disappointed in the number of security product questions that were actually added. It was pretty limited. However, that should have been expected since the exam was intended to test the overall Azure security knowledge.

Well, to make up for that, we’ve just announced a new certification path for those interested in securing Azure through the Microsoft security stack. Still in beta, the Security Operations Analyst Associate exam measures the following skills:

Mitigate threats using Microsoft 365 Defender

Mitigate threats using Azure Defender

Mitigate threats using Azure Sentinel

If the planets align just right, I plan on scheduling and taking this exam in about two weeks.

You should consider taking it, too! It’s a 1-step certification. Take the exam, earn the associate certification.

Here’s the link to check it out:

Security Operations Analyst Associate: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/learn/certifications/security-operations-analyst

The learning path is also available so you can get in a quick study. Part of this learning path includes the Azure Sentinel Learn modules I’ve talked about here on this blog since December 2020.

The Learning Path:

Good luck!

