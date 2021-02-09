End of support for Microsoft Edge Legacy browser

Microsoft announced in August last year that support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy application will end on March 9 2021. The new Microsoft Edge browser based on Chromium has been available for some time and will be the replacement application.

The new Microsoft Edge browser based on Chromium will be made available as part of the Windows 10 cumulative monthly security update that will be released on April 13 2021. This update will remove the legacy Microsoft Edge and replace it with the new Microsoft Edge browser.

For those that already installed the new Microsoft Edge, don’t worry as the update won’t re-install this browser. The update will however still remove the legacy Microsoft Edge browser from your computer and you will no longer be able to run these browsers side by side.

For further details on the changes, head on over to this article on the Microsoft Tech Community site:

New Microsoft Edge to replace Microsoft Edge Legacy with April’s Windows 10 Update Tuesday release – Microsoft Tech Community

You can also review some of previous posts on the deployment and configuration of the new Microsoft Edge browser based on Chromium:

Microsoft Edge: Deploy with Intune

Microsoft Edge: Viewing applied policies

Microsoft Edge: Configure IE Mode (Part 1)

Microsoft Edge: Configure IE Mode (Part 2)

Author Johan Heyneke