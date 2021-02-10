Run KQL Queries Locally to Expose Log Events RealTimeKQL

My colleague Nathan Swift (@SwiftSolves) sent me a note yesterday about a tool that I wasn’t aware of, but haven’t been able to stop using since. RealTimeKQL gives you the ability to use KQL queries locally to retrieve event transaction information in <ahem> “real time.”

This is a great way to capture specific event IDs, file paths, and other valuable information that can be used to monitor processes on a specific endpoint as the events happen.

RealTimeKQL on GitHub: https://github.com/microsoft/KqlTools

Demo:

Author Rod Trent