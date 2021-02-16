Follow-up: Microsoft Tech Talks Practical Sentinel: A Day in the Life of a Sentinel Analyst

We delivered a Microsoft Tech Talk on Azure Sentinel on Friday, February 12, 2021. Thanks so much for all those that registered and attended.

Due to policy, there is no replay for this, but we’re talking now about turning this in a continuing series for Azure Sentinel. So stay tuned for that.

That said, the following is the link to the original event where you can download the slide deck and post follow-up questions.

Microsoft Tech Talks (MTT) | Practical Sentinel : A Day in the Life of a Sentinel Analyst – Microsoft Tech Community

=========================

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

Author Rod Trent