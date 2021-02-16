New Search Capability for Azure Sentinel Incidents

New improved search capability for the Azure Sentinel Incidents blade is rolling out.

Better search

Originally, you could only search through the list of available Incidents by ID or title. With this improved capability, you can now search for ID, title, tags, owner, and product name.

This capability is continuing to rollout. If you don’t see this in your own Azure Sentinel console yet, just be patient. It’s coming.

Author Rod Trent