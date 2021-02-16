SOC Prime Extends Its Azure Sentinel Promotion Until the End of 2021

In November of 2020, Ofer posted about a cool offer from SOC Prime that enabled Azure Sentinel customers to take advantage of free content including Rule Packs and Playbooks.

SOC Prime has now extended the offer to the end of 2021.

This is an awesome opportunity to connect your Azure Sentinel environment to the SOC Prime community. This enables you to take advantage of ready-made content for building threat intelligence and automation capabilities. This offer includes Premium content, too.

See the following for the offer details, including how to get started:

SOC Prime Extends Microsoft Azure Sentinel Promotion – SOC Prime

Author Rod Trent