Flowing gMSA accounts into MIM Portal

The purpose for this document is to guide someone through adding Group Managed Service Accounts (gMSA) into the MIM Portal. At my customer, we have started utilizing gMSA’s more and more as opposed to regular service accounts. With increased usage this means that gMSA’s are showing up as members of various Security Groups.

Anyone who has used MIM Portal extensively knows that when you add an unmanaged object to a managed object, MIM will strip out that unmanaged object when a sync happens. For example, in Active Directory, adding a gMSA to a MIM-managed Security group. The quick answer to this problem is to start managing the gMSA(s). Unfortunately, this is not a quick process to start managing the gMSA. There are a number of steps to complete this process. The tasks outlined below will walk you through how to manage gMSA’s in your MIM environment.

Task 1: Add msDS-GroupManagedServiceAccount to the MIM Portal Schema

Launch the MIM Portal as a MIM Administrator. Click Administration from the Navigation pane. Click Schema Management. Stay on All Resources Click New In the System name field type msDS-GroupManagedServiceAccount In the Display name field type msDS-GroupManagedServiceAccount Click Finish Click Submit (Optional) Repeat Steps 5-9 for msDS-ManagedServiceAccount

Task 2: Add msDS-GroupManagedServiceAccount as an object type to the FIM Management Agent

Click Administration from the Navigation pane Click All Resources Click Next arrow (or type 2) in the lower right-hand corner Click Synchronization Filter Click Synchronization Filter Select the Extended Attributes tab. Add msDS-GroupManagedServiceAccount to the end of the list. (Optional) Add msDS-ManagedServiceAccount if needed. Click the Check button to validate and resolve. Click OK. If prompted, click Submit to confirm the changes being made.

Task 3: Update the FIM Management Agent schema on the MIM Sync Server

Open the Synchronization Service. Select the FIM Service Management Agent. From the Actions menu, click Refresh Click OK, to proceed with the refresh. Input the management agent service account password. Click OK. Once the schema has been updated, click Close. Run a Delta Import (if prompted to run a Full do so) followed by a Full Sync. Right-click the FIM Service Management Agent and select Properties. In the Management Agent Designer pane, click Select Object Types. In the Select Object Types pane, click Show All and select: msDS-GroupManagedServiceAccounts In the Management Agent Designer pane, click Select Object Type Mappings Select msDS-GroupManagedServiceAccounts Click Add Mapping and select msDS-GroupManagedServiceAccounts Click OK. In the Management Agent Designer pane, click Select Attribute Flow. In the Configure Attribute Flow pane, expand Object Type: msDS-GroupManagedServiceAccounts Make sure that AccountName to AccountName is setup as an Import and Export flow. Click OK at the bottom. (Optional) Repeat all necessary steps above in this task for msDS-ManagedServiceAccount

Task 4: Update the Active Directory Management Agent on the MIM Sync server

Open the MIM Synchronization Service Select the Active Directory Management Agent, click Properties In the Management Agent Designer pane, click Select Object Types In the Select Object Types pane, click Show All and select: msDS-GroupManagedServiceAccount (Optional) msDS-ManagedServiceAccount In the Management Agent Designer pane, click Select Attributes In the Select Attributes pane, select (or Verify) CN Description Name sAMAccountName Click OK.

Task 5: In the MIM Portal, create an Inbound Sync Rule for the gMSA’s.

Navigate to Adminsitration | Synchronization Rules Click New (See Image 1) Perform the following steps Type out a Display Name and Desscription Select Inbound Click Next. On the Scope tab do the following (See Image 2) Select msDS-GroupManagedServiceAccount for MetaVerse Resource Type Select “Active Directory Management Agent” for External System Select msDS-GroupManagedServiceAccount for External System Resource Type Click Next On the Relationship tab: Click Add Condition Select objectSID for the first and second drop-downs Click Next On the Inbound Attribute Flow tab: Click New Attribute Flow Add Description for the Source and Description for the Destination Click OK. Repeat for objectSID, sAMAccountName, cn, and name For name choose displayName as the Destination Lastly, for the domain, do the following: Select String for the Source and type the name of your domain in the blank field (e.g. Contoso). Select domain for the Destination. Click OK. Click Submit.

Perform all necessary Run Profiles (e.g. Delta Sync, Delta Import, Full Sync, Full Import, Export) to complete the process of bringing in the gMSA objects from AD into your Metaverse.

