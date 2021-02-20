Microsoft Intune and Log Analytics Integration

The ability to leverage your data for rich analytics, alerting and automated response is a powerful capability and useful in many environments. Intune data is no different. Use the integration between Intune data and Log Analytics in Azure to develop rich queries to pinpoint the exact data of interest, built alerting around relevant findings and associate relevant automation. Use Workbook templates to build powerful visual representations of your data. This session details the integration between Intune data and Log Analytics and then turns to detail the listed capabilities with Log Analytics.

Author stevenrachui