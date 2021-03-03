How to Use Azure Sentinel to Protect Against the Exchange Zero-day

If you’ve not heard by now and this is your first time hearing it, there’s a 0-day in the wild that has been dubbed “HAFNIUM.” HAFNIUM targets the following Exchange server versions:

Microsoft Exchange Server 2013

Microsoft Exchange Server 2016

Microsoft Exchange Server 2019

Exchange Online is not affected.

The vulnerabilities being exploited are CVE-2021-26855, CVE-2021-26857, CVE-2021-26858, and CVE-2021-27065 and further information about the update to resolve these vulnerabilities can be found here: Multiple Security Updates Released for Exchange Server – Microsoft Security Response Center

The Microsoft security support teams have already issued the IOCs, but have also supplied product detections and queries for Azure Sentinel and Defender so SOCs can Hunt in their own environment and raise alerts for remediation.

The following page supplies all the information about this serious issue and also provides links to new Azure Sentinel Analytics Rules and Hunting queries: HAFNIUM targeting Exchange Servers with 0-day exploits – Microsoft Security

But, for quick turnaround I’ll also expose the links to the collateral here:

Azure Sentinel Detections:

**One quick caveat with that last one (Suspicious File Downloads)…This query uses the Exchange HttpProxy AOBGeneratorLog. You will need to onboard this log as a custom log under the table http_proxy_oab_CL before using this query.

Hunting Queries:

If you’re running Exchange on-premises, now is the time to patch. Don’t wait.

Author Rod Trent