Improved Azure Portal View Makes Switching Between Azure Sentinel LAWs Easier

Have you see this yet?

An update to the UI for the Azure Portal makes switching between different Log Analytics workspaces (LAWs) for Azure Sentinel easier.

The option to multi-select LAWs is still available, but when in the Azure Sentinel console, it’s now much easier to switch between the different workspaces. If you don’t like it, you can always use the “Open classic view” option to change the UI back.

Quickly switch between LAWs

Give it a try and let me know what you think. Personally, I like this change.

Author Rod Trent