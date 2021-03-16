Technical Playbook for Azure Sentinel MSSPs and Multi-tenant Organizations

Azure Sentinel 1 Minute

Congrats to the Azure Sentinel Microsoft team for putting together a full Playbook for partners and large multi-tenant organizations.

This document informs Microsoft partners researching how to integrate Azure Sentinel into their portfolio of services. It is written through the lens of Implementers & SOC architects who seek a distilled technical walkthrough of:

  • Azure Sentinel’s capabilities
  • Technical dependencies
  • Data collection models
  • Multi-tenant management
  • Threat detection & analytics
  • Investigation processes
  • Strategies for automated response
  • Activity summaries and reports
  • Cost models and data storage

Beyond MSSPs, this document aims to guide large organizations and institutions who operate security operations within environments requiring multi-tenant architectures.

Accessible at the following link: https://aka.ms/azsentinelmssp

