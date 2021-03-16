Technical Playbook for Azure Sentinel MSSPs and Multi-tenant Organizations

Congrats to the Azure Sentinel Microsoft team for putting together a full Playbook for partners and large multi-tenant organizations.
Brief:
This document informs Microsoft partners researching how to integrate Azure Sentinel into their portfolio of services. It is written through the lens of Implementers & SOC architects who seek a distilled technical walkthrough of:
- Azure Sentinel’s capabilities
- Technical dependencies
- Data collection models
- Multi-tenant management
- Threat detection & analytics
- Investigation processes
- Strategies for automated response
- Activity summaries and reports
- Cost models and data storage
Beyond MSSPs, this document aims to guide large organizations and institutions who operate security operations within environments requiring multi-tenant architectures.
Accessible at the following link: https://aka.ms/azsentinelmssp
