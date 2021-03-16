Technical Playbook for Azure Sentinel MSSPs and Multi-tenant Organizations

Congrats to the Azure Sentinel Microsoft team for putting together a full Playbook for partners and large multi-tenant organizations.

Brief:

This document informs Microsoft partners researching how to integrate Azure Sentinel into their portfolio of services. It is written through the lens of Implementers & SOC architects who seek a distilled technical walkthrough of:

Azure Sentinel’s capabilities

Technical dependencies

Data collection models

Multi-tenant management

Threat detection & analytics

Investigation processes

Strategies for automated response

Activity summaries and reports

Cost models and data storage

Beyond MSSPs, this document aims to guide large organizations and institutions who operate security operations within environments requiring multi-tenant architectures.

Accessible at the following link: https://aka.ms/azsentinelmssp

=========================

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

[Subscribe to the RSS feed for this blog]

[Subscribe to the Weekly Azure Sentinel Newsletter]

Author Rod Trent