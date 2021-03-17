You Can Now Print Your Azure Sentinel Workbooks

This has been a feature that has been asked many times over by customers – saving/printing an Azure Sentinel Workbook to a PDF for sending to a manager or colleague.

This capability is now available.

How to do it

Open an Azure Sentinel Workbook and tap or click the ellipsis (…) at the top to initiate the dropdown list of commands and choose “Print Content.”

Print the Workbook

A Print window will now display with Save as PDF selected as the default option.

Save to PDF

It’s awesome to finally see this feature request completed.

=========================

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

[Subscribe to the RSS feed for this blog]

[Subscribe to the Weekly Azure Sentinel Newsletter]

Author Rod Trent