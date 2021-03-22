Replay Now Available: Microsoft Security Insights with Chris Boehm and Jing Nghik

If you missed the live event last week when Nathan Swift and myself took over the Microsoft Security Insights Podcast and Twitch stream, the replay is now available:
Audio Podcast: http://microsoftsecurityinsights.com/043-azure-sentinel-with-chris-boehm-and-jing-nghik
Twitch TV: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/953205246
=========================
[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]
[Subscribe to the RSS feed for this blog]
[Subscribe to the Weekly Azure Sentinel Newsletter]
You must log in to post a comment.