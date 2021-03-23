How to Auto-refresh Your Azure Sentinel Workbook Data

An unceremoniously released feature is now available in Azure Workbooks that also works with your Azure Sentinel Workbooks. This has been a much anticipated enhancement – particularly for those organizations that want to display Workbooks as dashboards on large SOC screens. Configure the schedule so that you’re always looking at and working with the most current data.

To find it…

In the Workbook interface, at the top, you can turn on Auto-refresh and set the scheduled value. See the image example…

Set Auto Refresh

Author Rod Trent