How to Determine the Total Economic Impact of Azure Sentinel

A new calculator is available that allows you to get the full economic value of utilizing Azure Sentinel.

From the calculator:

This interactive model is based upon the Forrester Consulting study, The Total Economic Impact of Microsoft Azure Sentinel, commissioned by Microsoft. Working with Microsoft customers, Forrester identified and quantified key benefits of investing in Azure Sentinel including:

SOC team efficiency gains from Azure Sentinel

Avoided costs associated with legacy SIEM (licensing, storage and infrastructure)

Management Efficiencies

Reduced time to deploy & configure with Azure Sentinel

The tool is available here: https://tools.totaleconomicimpact.com/go/microsoft/azure_sentinel/index.html

Once you’ve type in your own values in the tool, your own results can be viewed online or downloaded as a PDF.

Estimator tool

Author Rod Trent