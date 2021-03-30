Microsoft Security Insights Podcast Cage Match

Just a heads-up about a quickly upcoming event.

On Wednesday evening (March 31st at 6pm EST), the Microsoft Security Insights Podcast is inviting all previous guests back for an all hands on event to supply a round-table for Microsoft security topics. The topics are wide-open and if you join the Twitch steam, you can ask questions live.

Plan to join! Hope to see you there!

Microsoft Security Insights Podcast: https://microsoftsecurityinsights.com/

Twitch stream: https://www.twitch.tv/microsoftsecurityinsights

Author Rod Trent