Azure Sentinel Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Workbook Redux

In preparation for the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) from the Department of Defense (DoD), many of our customers and partners have asked for more information on how to prepare for audits and to maintain compliance.

Mandatory review of DOD’s compliance on CMMC is delayed somewhat, but that gives organizations more time to prepare.

We’ve developed some use cases and additional guidance around how Azure Sentinel can be utilized to provide compliance information.

See:

Azure Sentinel Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Workbook

The Workbook is an awesome example of using Azure Monitor’s Workbook capability for markdown language to create reference material inside Azure Sentinel. Even if CMMC is not in your purview, this workbook provides an excellent reference for learning some of the markdown and workbook techniques to use in your own creations.

And, rest assured, we have many more reference-focused Workbooks coming soon.

To deploy, see: How to Deploy a Workbook to Azure Sentinel from the GitHub Repository

Another awesome example of a reference Workbook using all markdown is the MITRE ATT&CK Framework Reference Workbook: https://github.com/rod-trent/SentinelWorkbooks/blob/master/MITREATTCKFrameworkReferenceforAzureSentinel.json

MITRE ATT&CK Framework Reference Workbook

=========================

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

[Subscribe to the RSS feed for this blog]

[Subscribe to the Weekly Azure Sentinel Newsletter]

Author Rod Trent