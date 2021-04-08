New Timeline View in Azure Sentinel Incidents Details in Public Preview

A new public preview has begun rollout today that takes some of the Timeline details from the Investigation Graph and makes it available directly in the Incident details.

New Timeline view Public Preview

This capability exposes some of the important pieces of the Investigation Graph to enable a quick view understanding of the storyline of the event, i.e., how it happened, who did it, etc. It also includes access to any Playbooks that exist in your workspace (which is also still located on the Alerts tab).

The information is pulled from the same data that supplies the Timeline and details from the Investigation graph (shown in the next image).

Timeline and Timeline information from Investigation Graph

P.S. If you look at the first image in this post, I want to also call out the new location (top left) for creating Automation Rules directly from the Incident.

Author Rod Trent