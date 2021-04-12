Azure Sentinel SecurityIncident Table Hits General Availability

Many have already been taking advantage of the SOC operation metrics in the SecurityIncident table for Azure Sentinel. This table provides overall efficiency metrics and measures to gauge the performance of your team.

Per https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/sentinel/manage-soc-with-incident-metrics:

Every time you create or update an incident, a new log entry will be added to the table. This allows you to track the changes made to incidents, and allows for even more powerful SOC metrics, but you need to be mindful of this when constructing queries for this table as you may need to remove duplicate entries for an incident (dependent on the exact query you are running).

Announced in public preview in August of last year, this table is now released to GA, so very shortly the following statement will be updated on the DOCS page:

Soon to be updated

=========================

Author Rod Trent