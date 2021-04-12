Experience Azure Sentinel with Our New Interactive Learn Guide

We’re putting together quite a number of resources to help Azure Sentinel customers and those curious about Azure Sentinel get better understanding of how the product works and functions to help monitor the environment for potential threats.

For earlier Learn guides see:

A new offering, provides an interactive experience. This interactive guide for “Investigating Security Incidents in a Hybrid Environment” enables a walk-through environment that can be with guided mouse clicks.

Try it out and let me know what you think…

Investigate security incidents in a hybrid environment with Azure Sentinel (cloudguides.com)

Interactive learning for Azure Sentinel

Author Rod Trent