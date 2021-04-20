How to deploy hotfixes with Kudu

Nowadays, CI/CD are embedded in almost every modern software solution which brings lots of benefits of course.

However, sometimes you may need to skip CI/CD steps just to try something directly on one of your environments. In such cases, you may not be interested in things like (unit testing, security testing, resources creation, full deployment, etc.). Rather you want to quickly test few code changes in couple of binaries. If you face such situation regularly while deploying to Azure services, then Kudu is what are you looking for

If you are not familiar with Kudu, you can check the Further References section first.

Although, you can use Kudu to do full deployment just like other deployment approaches available on Azure, the special thing about Kudu is that it allows you to deploy small hot fixes because it gives you full access to your packages on Azure.

There is jus a small trick that I think is not well-documented somewhere. So, I decided to explain it here.

Kudu Drag-N-Drop Constraints

To upload your package to Kudu, you simply drag your files from your local machine and drop them to Kudu page of your Azure service. But you should keep in mind the following 2 constraints:

You can upload Zip files only You can upload to wwwroot folder only

So, if your files should be uploaded the root (wwwroot), you simply zip those files (without putting them into any folder) then drag-n-drop to the Kudu wwwroot directory

But if your files are in a subdirectory you have to put your files in a path with the same hierarchy and naming used on Kudu, then zip the outer container folder and drag that zip file to Kudu wwwroot

For example: if your files on Kudu are under wwwroot/bin/x, you have to put your files in a local path /bin/x then zip the bin folder. After that you can drag-n-drop bin.zip to Kudu wwwroot

In the following 5 minutes video, I am demonstrating this trick for more elaboration

Author Muhammad Gouda