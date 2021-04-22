Microsoft Security Insights Twitch Stream with Sreedhar Ande, Evel Knievel, and Azure Sentinel Long-term Storage

If you missed the live podcast even on April 21st, the replay stream is available on Twitch.TV.

In this week’s episode, Sreedhar Ande is onboard talking about his PowerShell solution that automates and simplifies sending Azure Sentinel data to long-term storage in ADX. He also outlines some of the current limitations and a little about what’s coming.

It’s another awesome episode. View the replay here: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/996029011

Catch the audio version here: Microsoft Security Insights

And, you can read more about Sreedar’s solution here: Moving Azure Sentinel Data to ADX for Long Term Storage

