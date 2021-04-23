Native Azure Sentinel Data Connector to Ingest AWS CloudTrail Logs

My good friend, Sreedhar Ande, who was a guest on the recent Microsoft Security Insights podcast episode and is the author of the fabulous PowerShell script to automating the export of Azure Sentinel data to long-term storage, has come up with another fantastic offering.

Sreedhar has developed and released a data connector for ingesting AWS CloudTrail logs into a Log Analytics workspace.

Check it out here: andedevsecops/AWS-CloudTrail-AzFunc: Azure native Sentinel Data connector to ingest AWS CloudTrail Logs (github.com)

Make sure to read through the readme portion and make sure to follow the supplied installation and post-deployment steps.

Author Rod Trent