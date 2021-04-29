Come Join Me in an Upcoming Webinar Talking Azure Sentinel with Difenda

I’m happy to announce I’ll be joining a great partner, Difenda, on May 13th at 2pm EST to talk shop about Azure, security, and of course — Azure Sentinel. Difenda is a Microsoft Gold partner that specializes in Azure Sentinel deployment, configuration, and optimization.
I hope you can all register to join. They tell me there will be plenty of time for questions so bring your best ones!
Register to join here: https://difenda.getresponsepages.com/
