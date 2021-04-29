How to Know the Azure Sentinel Feature Differences Between Government and Commercial Clouds

This has been one of the most popularly requested asks for Azure Sentinel customers for the last many months:
How can I tell the feature differences between the government cloud and the commercial cloud for Azure Sentinel?
Well, you no longer have to guess – or as I’ve done – maintained separate gov’t and commercial Azure tenants to keep track. Today, we’ve finally released a reference to make it easy to
Bookmark the following page in our Docs: Azure service cloud feature availability for US government customers | Microsoft Docs
There’s now an Azure Sentinel specific table covering just about every aspect of Azure Sentinel features, data connectors, detection, TI, etc.
It’s also a good location to determine what’s in Public Preview and what’s officially released.
See? We do care about you all…
