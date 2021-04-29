Three New 1st Party Data Connectors for Azure Sentinel Hit GA

In case you missed it, there three new Microsoft Data Connectors available for Azure Sentinel. These new connectors are mechanisms that create Diagnostic Settings for the Azure services using the Azure Policy wizard.

Azure Policy Wizard

The Azure Active Directory Connector works similarly, but created the Diagnostic Setting in a different way.

The following are the new connectors:

=========================

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

[Subscribe to the RSS feed for this blog]

[Subscribe to the Weekly Azure Sentinel Newsletter]

Author Rod Trent