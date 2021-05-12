All the Microsoft Ninja Training I Know About

There’s been a big rush of new interest in Microsoft security certifications recently. There’s some fantastic Learn modules (the SC series) created to help those seeking certifications, but these are great sources of knowledge training by themselves.

But, a lot of you have shown interest in the “Ninja” training that’s been put together by our product teams. There’s been so much interest, I decided to go down that route and complete them all myself to figure out what you’ve all been raving about. I completed the last one today.

Except for the Ninja training for Sentinel and Security Center, the rest come with a certificate of completion. That’s a nice perk! Some products have more training content than the others, but they’re all good.

Someone asked recently about where all of these are located and I realized the links might be valuable to others, so here they are…

MCAS: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/security-compliance-identity/the-microsoft-cloud-app-security-mcas-ninja-training-march-2021/ba-p/1877343

Defender for Endpoint: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/microsoft-defender-for-endpoint/become-a-microsoft-defender-for-endpoint-ninja/ba-p/1515647

Defender for Identity: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/security-compliance-identity/microsoft-defender-for-identity-ninja-training/ba-p/2117904

Microsoft 365 Defender: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/microsoft-365-defender/microsoft-365-defender-ninja-training-january-2021-update/ba-p/2103073

Defender for Office 365: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/microsoft-defender-for-office/become-a-microsoft-defender-for-office-365-ninja/ba-p/2187392

Sentinel: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/azure-sentinel/become-an-azure-sentinel-ninja-the-complete-level-400-training/ba-p/1246310

Azure Security Center: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/azure-security-center/become-an-azure-security-center-ninja/ba-p/1608761

Did I miss any? Let me know.

Author Rod Trent