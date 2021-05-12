How to Manually Create an Azure Sentinel Incident

Did you know you can manually create an Incident in Azure Sentinel through the UI? Some folks don’t, so I thought it might be useful to know how this works.

In the Hunting blade, locate a Hunting query and run it. Locate one that has results and the click the View Results option.

View Results of the Hunting query

In the query results window, select rows of data and then create Bookmarks from those rows.

Create Bookmarks

Jump back to the Bookmarks tab in the Hunting blade. Locate the newly created bookmarks and choose to add them to a New Incident.

Here’s an example of a manually created Incident.

Author Rod Trent