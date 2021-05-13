Hybrid Identity Protection Podcast, May 13, 2021: The Power of Azure Sentinel with Rod Trent

If you enjoy listening to me get excited and start rambling about the power of Azure Sentinel, I think you’ll be extra fascinated with a recent podcast I participated in.

The podcast stream is now available:

Hybrid Identity Protection Podcast: The Power of Azure Sentinel with Rod Trent (libsyn.com)

In this episode, Sean is joined by Doug Davis (Semperis Senior Product Manager) and Rod Trent (Microsoft Security Cloud Solution Architect and Global Azure Sentinel SME) for a deep dive on Azure Sentinel, the Microsoft cloud-native security information and event manager (SIEM). Sentinel is used to monitor and analyze a variety of environments: Listen in for tips on how Sentinel can help strengthen your identity system security posture.

