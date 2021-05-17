Come Join the Upcoming MN Azure User Group Session on Azure Sentinel

I’m happy to announce I’ll be delivering an Azure Sentinel session for the Minnesota Azure User Group here in a couple weeks. Specifically…

Thursday, June 3, 2021

4:00 PM to 5:15 PM CDT

I always like to have fun with my sessions and this one is no different. Just take a look at the title…

Title: Polishing Frankenstein: Breathing Life into the Security Cyclorama with Azure Sentinel

Curious about how I’ll pull this one together and what I mean by ‘Polishing Frankenstein’? Come join to find out.

Sign up here: Azure Sentinel: Polishing Frankenstein, Thu, Jun 3, 2021, 4:00 PM | Meetup

Follow the User Group on Twitter: @MNAzureUG

Author Rod Trent