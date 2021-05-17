My Fireside Chat with Difenda Now Available for Replay

Did you miss the live event last week? No worries.

I had a wonderful time chatting about all things Azure Sentinel last week with Difenda’s founder and CEO Manoj Arora. But, if you weren’t able to join during the scheduled timeslot, you can still enjoy the discussion (it was a good one!) with the replay.

Replay link: https://www.difenda.com/on-demand-azure-sentinel/

Author Rod Trent