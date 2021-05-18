Live Demo and Discussion of the SOC Process Framework Workbook for Azure Sentinel

I’m extremely happy and excited to announce that the inventor of the SOC Process Framework Workbook, Rin Ure, will be joining the Microsoft Security Insights podcast and Twitch stream on Wednesday evening (May 19, 2021 at 6pm-7:30pm EST).

Some think this solution is just a Workbook – but its not. It goes far beyond that and Rin will discuss the reasoning behind the creation of his fantastic solution and then demo its full capabilities live. Attending live gives you the opportunity to ask questions and get answers in real-time, so I hope you don’t miss this one – but if you do, we’ll supply the replay link after the event.

BTW: Joining the Twitch stream is the live event.

Plan to join! Hope to see you there!

Microsoft Security Insights Podcast main page: https://microsoftsecurityinsights.com/

The Live Twitch stream: https://www.twitch.tv/microsoftsecurityinsights

Author Rod Trent