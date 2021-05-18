I have just posted my video series focusing on integration between Intune and Endpoint Protection. The link to the full playlist is here and a description of each video in the series is below. Enjoy!



Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Endpoint Protection – Part I – Introduction

The session is part I of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Microsoft Intune. This session introduces the topic and what is coming in the remainder of the series.



Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Endpoint Protection – Part II – Antivirus

The session is part II of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Microsoft Intune. This session details and demonstrates the ability to manage the native antivirus capabilities built into Windows and Mac devices.



Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Endpoint Protection – Part III – Firewall Policies

The session is part III of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Microsoft Intune. This session details and demonstrates the ability to manage the native firewall capabilities built into Windows and Mac devices.



Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Endpoint Protection – Part IV – Security Baselines

The session is part IV of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Microsoft Intune. This session focuses on and demonstrates Security Baselines. Security Baselines are groupsing of pre-configured and recommended security settings provided by Microsoft and partners. These settings can be immediately applied or used as a standard to review your own security configurations.



Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Endpoint Protection – Part V – Disk Encryption

The session is part V of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Microsoft Intune. This session details and demonstrates the ability to manage the native disk encryption capabilities built into Windows and Mac devices.



Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Intune – Endpoint Protection – Part VI – Remaining Features Summary

The session is part VI of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Microsoft Intune. This session focuses on several remaining Endpoint Protection features such as Security Tasks, Account Protection, Endpoint Detection and Response and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Integration.

Author stevenrachui