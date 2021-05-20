Replay Available: Live Demo and Discussion of the SOC Process Framework Workbook (SOC-in-a-Box) for Azure Sentinel

On Wednesday, May 20, 2021, the inventor of the SOC Process Framework Workbook, Rin Ure, delivered a fantastic discussion and live demo of this essential solution for Azure Sentinel. We had a great group to join live, but I know there were many of you that were sad to have missed it due to scheduling.

The replay is now available for those that missed it, and even for those that attended live but have already commented they want to watch it again because there’s just so much to capture and consume.

Replay link: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1028441252

Some think this solution is just a Workbook – but its not. It goes far beyond that and Rin will discuss the reasoning behind the creation of his fantastic solution and then demo its full capabilities live.

The Microsoft Security Insights Podcast is a casual, fun and weekly event. It happens every Wednesday evening at 6pm EST and its always a monumental time with guests, commentary, and valuable <ahem> insight into the world of security.

Microsoft Security Insights Podcast main page: https://microsoftsecurityinsights.com/

The Live Twitch stream: https://www.twitch.tv/microsoftsecurityinsights

=========================

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

[Subscribe to the RSS feed for this blog]

[Subscribe to the Weekly Azure Sentinel Newsletter]

Author Rod Trent