How to Generate Azure Sentinel Incidents for Testing

Do you want to generate an Incident in Azure Sentinel for testing/demoing? Here’s a couple easy ways to do it. These are a few of the methods I use (and have customers use) after building a customer lab. Additionally, I may update this post from time-to-time to include more methods and I’m only going to share methods that aren’t harmful. For the methods that work against a computer or VM, please consider using a temporary system that’s not part of a production environment.

AppLocker Bypass

With Azure Security Center data connection enabled and the Log Analytics agent installed, from the agented workstation or VM run the following against a system file. In my example I’m running it against the PrintIsolationProxy.dll file, but it can be any system file that exists in the System32 directory of a Windows machine.

regsvr32.exe /s /u /i:test.sct PrintIsolationProxy.dll

Incident created against AppLocker Bypass Detection

Detection of Clearing of the Security Event Log

This one also requires an agented system with the Azure Security Center Data Connector enabled.

Make sure to enable the Analytics Rule titled: “Security Event log cleared“

Analytics Rule to Enable

Now, on the agented Windows system, clear the Security Event log. Of course, you can automate this through PowerShell or some other mechanism, but here it is in the system’s Event Viewer.

Clear the Security Event Log

Once the log file has been cleared the Incident will be created.

Event Log cleared Incident

P.S. Don’t forget – if you want to investigate Defender generated Incidents in Azure Security Center, you have to ensure some additional access is applied. See: How to Apply the Proper Role to Allow an Analyst to Investigate Azure Sentinel Incidents in Azure Defender

Cloud Shell Execution

Create an Analytics Rule using the following KQL query:

AzureActivity | where ResourceGroup startswith "CLOUD-SHELL" | where ResourceProviderValue == "MICROSOFT.STORAGE" | where ActivityStatusValue == "Start" | extend action_ = tostring(parse_json(Authorization).action) | summarize count() by TimeGenerated , ResourceGroup , Caller , CallerIpAddress , ActivityStatusValue | extend AccountCustomEntity = Caller | extend IPCustomEntity = CallerIpAddress

Set the Analytics Rule schedule very aggressive, i.e., run every hour (or sooner), looking up data in the last 1 day.

Run Azure Cloud Shell and the following Incident will be created.

Cloud Shell execution monitoring

Brute force attack against Azure Portal

Enable the “Brute force attack against Azure Portal” Analytics Rule, which requires that you have the Azure Active Directory Connector enabled for the SigninLogs.

Access “portal.azure.com” with a valid user account, but with the wrong password 5 times or more.

Brute force attack against the Azure portal

Have any other methods you use to generate test Incidents? Let me know.

Author Rod Trent