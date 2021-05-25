Azure Sentinel PowerShell Module Hits GA at Version 1.0.0

Some of you may remember, but during the Christmas/NYE season last year (2020), an official PowerShell module for Azure Sentinel saw the light of day.

Just a few hours ago, this module finally hit 1.0.0, hence its been released for General Availability.

How cool is that??

Download it from here: PowerShell Gallery | Az.SecurityInsights 1.0.0

Docs: Az.SecurityInsights Module | Microsoft Docs

Ready-made scripts: Azure-Sentinel/Tools/Az.SecurityInsights-Samples at master · Azure/Azure-Sentinel (github.com)

Author Rod Trent