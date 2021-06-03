How to Customize the Azure Sentinel Incidents View

Another nuanced feature release for Azure Sentinel is upon us. For a long time customers have wanted a way to customize the types and amounts of columns that display in the Incidents blade in the console.

Now you can.

Using the Columns option at the top of the Incidents blade you can now select which columns to display, including a few new ones.

Customize the Incident view

And, if you hover over a column selection you can even reorder the columns in the display.

Drag to reorder columns

The selection is per user, so each Azure Sentinel analyst can have their own view based on preference.

=========================

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

[Subscribe to the RSS feed for this blog]

[Subscribe to the Weekly Azure Sentinel Newsletter]

Author Rod Trent