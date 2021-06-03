Prepare for Microsoft Defender for Identity on the Microsoft Security Insights Podcast on June 9th

Edward is out again this next week so I’m filling in, helping as a guest-host once again. With this past week’s successful episode under our belt, we’re looking forward to the June 9th event.

For this next event, the topic will be Microsoft Defender for Identity and we have another fantastic guest on tap. Yoann Mallet, product manager, will be on-hand to discuss our topic. I hope you can join.

The live podcast runs on Twitch every Wednesday evening from 6:00pm-7:30pm EST. The audio portion is released each Monday on the podcast’s website.

Live Twitch stream: https://www.twitch.tv/microsoftsecurityinsights

Microsoft Security Insights website: https://microsoftsecurityinsights.com/

BTW: If you missed this week — shame on you. Sarahzin was awesome talking about MCAS. You can still catch that here: Replay: Sarahzin Shane, MCAS and Elephant Made Coffee on the Microsoft Security Insights Podcast – Azure Cloud & AI Domain Blog (azurecloudai.blog)

