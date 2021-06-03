Replay: Sarahzin Shane, MCAS and Elephant Made Coffee on the Microsoft Security Insights Podcast

Did you miss the live event on Wednesday evening this week? This week’s episode of the Microsoft Security Insights podcast saw myself and Nathan Swift co-guest hosting – but even more importantly we had an amazing discussion around Microsoft Cloud App Security with program manager, Sarahzin Shane.

Sarahzin provided some awesome information including sharing the biggest customer issues she’s seen and how to approach tuning this often times “noisy” security service.

The live video stream is on Twitch right now, so you can still capture it here: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1043830686

For those waiting for the audio version of the podcast, you can find the latest episode on your favorite podcast software on Monday. Or, check the podcast home page (https://microsoftsecurityinsights.com/) for past episodes and subscribe links.

Author Rod Trent