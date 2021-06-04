How to Assign the Proper Role for Running Azure Sentinel Notebooks

The Azure Sentinel docs will get an update soon around the proper role that is needed for analysts to be able to run Notebooks, but this has become a common question recently and worth highlighting prior to the docs update.

Even with the proper Azure Sentinel roles applied, if a user receives a message similar to the following…

Permissions error

…you’ll want to grant Contributor permissions to the user in the actual Azure Machine Learning workspace that has been created.

Adding Contributor access to the ML workspace

More information on proper ML roles can be found here: Manage roles in your workspace – Azure Machine Learning | Microsoft Docs

Author Rod Trent