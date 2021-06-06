I have just posted my video series focusing on integration between ConfigMgr and Endpoint Protection. The link to the full playlist is here and a description of each video in the series is below. Enjoy!

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Configuration Manager – Endpoint Protection – Part I – Introduction

The session is part I of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Configuration Manager. This session introduces the topic and what is coming in the remainder of the series.

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Configuration Manager – Endpoint Protection – Part II – Antimalware Policies

The session is part II of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Configuration Manager. This session focuses on how Configuration Manager can be used to manage Antimalware Policy settings for the Endpoint Defender client built into Windows.

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Configuration Manager – Endpoint Protection – Part III – BitLocker Integration and Management

The session is part III of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Configuration Manager. This session focuses on the BitLocker management capabilities integrated into Configuartion Manager. The session details how to configure the integration, how it works and demonstrates the integration in action.

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – ConfigMgr – Endpoint Protection – Part IV – Firewall Policies

The session is part IV of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Configuration Manager. This session focuses on how Configuration Manager can e used to manage the integrated Windows Firewall settings and teases the discussion around this capability in Intune.

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Configuration Manager – Endpoint Protection – Part V – Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Policies

The session is part V of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Configuration Manager. This session focuses on how Configuration Manager can e used facilitate onboarding of a Windows device into Defender Advanced Threat Protection. The session also discusses what Defender Advanced Threat Protection is and how it is impactful for maintaining security in your enterprise.

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Configuration Manager – Endpoint Protection – Part VI – Exploit Guard Policies

The session is part VI of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Configuration Manager. This session focuses on how Configuration Manager integrates with Exploit Guard and can be used to deliver Exploit Guard settings. The session also discusses what Exploit Guard is and why it is important.

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Configuration Manager – Endpoint Protection – Part VII – Windows Defender Application Guard Policies

The session is part VII of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Configuration Manager. This session focuses on how Configuration Manager integrates with Windows Defender Application Guard and how it can be used to enforce Windows Defender Application Guard settings. The session begins with a review of what Windows Defender Application Guard is and why it is a critical security component for protecting devices in your enterprise.

Microsoft Endpoint Manager – Configuration Manager – Endpoint Protection – Part VIII – Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) Policies

The session is part VIII of a series focused on Endpoint Protection integration with Configuration Manager. This session focuses on how Configuration Manager integrates with Windows Defender Application Control and how it can be used to enforce Windows Defender Applicaiton Control settings. The session begins with a review of what Windows Defender Application Control is and why it is a critical security component for protecting devices in your enterprise.



Author stevenrachui